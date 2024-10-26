Logo
ATP roundup: Ben Shelton upsets Andrey Rublev to reach Basel semis
26 Oct 2024 02:35PM
Sixth-seeded Ben Shelton won all eight break points in the match and emerged with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 upset of top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Shelton saved all six break points he faced and converted each of his two break chances - one to end the first set, the other for a 5-4 lead in the third set. He closed out the match with a service-game win at love.

Next up for Shelton is a semifinal match against seventh-seeded Arthur Fils of France, who beat third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 7-6 (5), 6-3. Fils never faced a break point in the match.

The other semifinal will feature fourth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France. Rune downed Belgium's David Goffin 6-2, 6-4, and France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard edged Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Erste Bank Open

Sixth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy rallied for a 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarterfinals at Vienna.

Down 3-0 in the second-set tiebreaker and on the verge of being eliminated, Musetti won the next three points and eventually leveled the match. He then took the first three games of the final set to pull away.

Seventh-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain will oppose Musetti in the semifinals after defeating the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Second-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia registered a comeback win over the Czech Republic's Jakub Mensik, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4. In the semifinals, de Minaur will face Russia's Karen Khachanov, who routed Italy's Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-4.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

