ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz holds off qualifier in Doha
Sport

ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz holds off qualifier in Doha

ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz holds off qualifier in Doha
Tennis - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 19, 2025 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his round of 16 match against Italy's Luca Nardi REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz holds off qualifier in Doha
Tennis - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha, Qatar - February 19, 2025 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his round of 16 match against Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz holds off qualifier in Doha
FILE PHOTO: Jan 26, 2025; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Alexander Zverev of Germany hits a forehand during his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy in the final of the men's singles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/File Photo
ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz holds off qualifier in Doha
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 13, 2025 Argentina's Sebastian Baez in action during his first round match against France's Arthur Cazaux REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
20 Feb 2025 12:03PM
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz withstood a charge from qualifier Luca Nardi for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory in the second round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha on Wednesday.

Spain's Alcaraz, ranked No. 3 in the world, converted 5 of 11 break-point opportunities, to 2 of 5 for Italy's Nardi, who had five double faults. Alcaraz won the opening set and was up 4-1 in the second when Nardi, No. 85 in the world, roared back to force a third set.

Alcaraz, winner of 12 straight matches at ATP 500 events, next faces Czech Jiri Lehecka, who ousted Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-2. Second-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia, fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia and eighth-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain all won matches in straight sets.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini eliminated the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4, and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime won in walkover of Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic, who withdrew due to a right leg injury.

Rio Open

Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany survived a stiff second-round test in Rio de Janeiro, edging Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6).

An 18-point opening game set the tone for the tight match, which lasted 2 hours, 28 minutes despite concluding in straight sets. Shevchenko led 6-4 in the second-set tiebreaker, but Zverev won the next four points (two of them set points for Shevchenko) to wrap up the win.

Fifth-seeded Sebastian Baez of Argentina, the defending champion, pulled out a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over countryman Mariano Navone. Another Argentine, Francisco Comesana, saved a match point in the third-set tiebreaker and upset sixth-seeded Nicolas Jarry of Chile 7-6 (4), 6-7 (1), 7-6 (6).

In the last match of the night, Brazil's Thiago Monteiro faced Taiwan's Chun-Hsin Tseng.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters
