ATP roundup: Daniil Medvedev bucks upset trend, wins opener in Dubai

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia survived a day of upsets at the Dubai Tennis Championships, moving to the second round after a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.

The second and third seeds - Alex de Minaur of Australia and Andrey Rublev of Russia, respectively - were upset.

Marin Cilic, a 38-year-old Croatian knocked out de Minaur 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, while qualifier Quentin Halys of France eliminated Rublev 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Rublev won last week in Doha.

Also moving to the second round were fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France, Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Italians Luca Nardi and Matteo Berrettini, and Nuno Borges of Portugal. Borges toppled eighth-seeded Arthur Fils of France in straight sets.

Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Top seed Alexander Zverev, who won this event in 2021, rallied from a first-set loss to down Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 in the second round in Acapulco, Mexico.

Germany's Zverev, ranked No. 2 in the world, converted 2 of 4 break-point opportunities and saved all three break points to work past Italy's Arnaldi, ranked No. 33, in two hours, 44 minutes.

Denmark's Holger Rune, the fourth seed, eliminated Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (4), 6-3. Ninth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada won in straight sets over American qualifier Nishesh Basavareddy 7-5, 6-2. Non-seeded winners were Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Brandon Nakashima and Mexican wild-card Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez.

Seventh-seeded Frances Tiafoe defeated France's Alexandre Muller 6-4, 6-2 in the late match.

Movistar Chile Open

Six singles matches were completed in Santiago before play was suspended due to a curfew because of widespread power outages across the country. The curfew, according to media reports, lasts from 10 p.m. local time Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday because of the emergency.

Fifth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina cruised past France's Hugo Gaston 6-2, 6-3, and fellow Argentinian Mariano Navone, the sixth seed, did nearly the same to Kazakhstan's Alexander Shevchenko 6-2, 6-2.

Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli rallied to upset seventh-seeded Nicolas Jarry of Chile 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (9), and Portugal's Jaime Faria knocked off eighth-seeded Luciano Darderi of Italy 6-3, 6-4. Argentinian qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina also advanced.

