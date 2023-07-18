Logo
ATP roundup: Dominic Thiem nabs first-round win in Switzerland
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2023 Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts during his first round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

18 Jul 2023 04:26AM
Former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem recorded nine aces while delivering a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Alexandre Muller of France in the first round of the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad in Switzerland on Monday.

The Austrian saved all four break points he faced during the 95-minute victory. Thiem will next face Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic, who posted a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Zhizhen Zhang of China, the fifth seed.

Belgium's Zizou Berge notched a 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Serbian Laslo Djere, the eighth seed. Also winning matches were Germany's Daniel Altmaier, Spain's Jaume Munar and Austria's Jurij Rodionov.

Nordea Open

Luca Van Assche converted 32 of 36 first-serve points (88.9 per cent) while registering a 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over Swedish wild card Dragos Nicolae Madaras in the first round of the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden.

The 19-year-old Frenchman had a 3-2 edge in aces. Van Assche will face defending champion Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the second round on Wednesday.

Also, Brazil's Thiago Monteiro rallied for a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia. Galan had a 10-9 edge in aces.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

