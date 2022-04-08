Logo
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime toppled in Morocco
FILE PHOTO: Mar 26, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) serves against Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)(not pictured) in a second round mens's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 16, 2021 Belgium's David Goffin in action during his quarter final match against Britain's Dan Evans REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
FILE PHOTO: Mar 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Frances Tiafoe (USA) hits a forehand against Brandon Nakashima (USA) (not pictured) in a second round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2022 France's Richard Gasquet in action during his first round match against France's Ugo Humbert REUTERS/James Gourley
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Chile's Cristian Garin in action during his third round match against France's Gael Monfils REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
08 Apr 2022 09:58AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 09:58AM)
Alex Molcan of Slovakia saved two match points Thursday and outlasted No. 1 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) in the second round of the Grand Prix Hassan II at Marrakech, Morocco.

Auger-Aliassime led 6-5 in the third set and had a match point, but Molcan battled back to force the tiebreaker. Molcan took a 6-5 lead in the tiebreaker before Auger-Aliassime stopped him with two straight points for another match point. Down 7-6, Molcan won three straight points to clinch the match.

Molcan saved eight of 12 break points overall while Auger-Aliassime saved six of nine. The Canadian had seven aces but was hindered by 10 double faults.

In the quarterfinals Molcan will face Botic van de Zandschulp. The Dutch sixth seed was a 6-2, 6-4 winner over the Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva.

Belgium's David Goffin earned his 300th career match win by defeating Spain's Pablo Andujar 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. France's Richard Gasquet, Argentina's Federico Coria and Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena were also winners Thursday.

U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship

American sixth seed Frances Tiafoe won a two-hour, 40-minute marathon over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the second round Thursday at Houston.

Tiafoe fired 11 aces with only one double fault and won 79.7 percent (51 of 64) of his first-service points. Cuevas stayed in the match by saving five of eight break points and breaking Tiafoe's serve three times in five opportunities.

Fifth seed Cristian Garin of Chile also used three sets to advance, beating Australia's Jordan Thompson 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Two matches were scheduled for the night session. Garin will meet the winner of American second seed Taylor Fritz and Chilean Alejandro Tabilo. Tiafoe will draw the winner between countrymen John Isner, the fourth seed, and Steve Johnson.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

