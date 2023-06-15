Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner reaches quarters in Netherlands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner reaches quarters in Netherlands

ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner reaches quarters in Netherlands
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 1, 2023 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his second round match against Germany's Daniel Altmaier REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo
ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner reaches quarters in Netherlands
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 14, 2023 Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in action during his round of 32 match against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner reaches quarters in Netherlands
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 28, 2023 Poland's Hubert Hurkacz celebrates winning his first round match against Belgium's David Goffin REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
15 Jun 2023 01:53AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

The Italian was the only seeded player to move out of the Round of 16 on Wednesday, and he did so in just 85 minutes. Sinner, No. 9 in the world, won 84 per cent (27 of 32) of the points on his first serve compared to 64 per cent for his opponent, didn't drop a game on serve and won five games in a row to eliminate Bublik.

Croatia's Borna Coric, the No. 3 seed, lost to American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, and Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, defeated No. 7 seed Ugo Humbert of France, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Rinky Hijikata of Australia ousted Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 in the day's only other action.

Boss Open

Fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland was pushed to the limits by Japan's Yosuke Watanuki but emerged a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) winner in Stuttgart, Germany.

The entertaining two-hour, 21-minute match featured 48 aces, with 27 of them coming from Watanuki, fueling his 51 winners against 14 unforced errors. Still, Hurkacz was able to escape two tiebreaks to move to the quarterfinals.

There, he'll face Christopher O'Connell of Australia, who defeated Lorenzo Sonego 7-6 (5), 6-3. Sonego's fellow Italian, sixth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti, had no trouble against Gregoire Barrere of France in a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Musetti next faces No. 3 seed Frances Tiafoe, who saved all three break points in a 7-6 (2), 6-4 defeat of Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.