ATP roundup: Jiri Lehecka stuns Carlos Alcaraz in Doha quarters

Jiri Lehecka knocked off top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.

The 23-year-old Czech trailed 4-2 in the third set before rallying to win 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Lehecka struck eight aces and converted 4 of 8 break chances to secure the first Top 3 win of his career. Lehecka will play eighth-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain, who rallied past Italy's Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Also advancing was No. 5 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia, a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (8) winner over No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia, who will face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. Auger-Aliassime won the first set 6-3 when No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia retired due to what he said was food poisoning.

Rio Open

Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina prevailed in a rematch from last week, beating Italy's Luciano Darderi 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-2 in the second round at Rio de Janeiro.

When the same two players faced off last week in Buenos Aires, Cerundolo prevailed 6-4, 6-4 en route to an appearance in the tournament final. This time, Cerundolo was able to turn the match around by facing just one break point in each of the final two sets and saving both.

In other second-round action, France's Alexandre Muller topped eighth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina 7-5, 7-6 (5); Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli eliminated Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur 6-4, 6-4; and Portugal's Jaime Faria defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

