Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

ATP roundup: J.J. Wolf reaches quarterfinals in Washington
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

ATP roundup: J.J. Wolf reaches quarterfinals in Washington

ATP roundup: J.J. Wolf reaches quarterfinals in Washington

Aug 3, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; J.J. Wolf (USA) hits a volley against Michael Mmoh (USA) (not pictured) on day six of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

04 Aug 2023 08:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

In a battle of Americans, 16th seed J.J. Wolf held off Michael Mmoh 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington.

Wolf converted only three of 22 break-point opportunities as Mmoh battled him. Mmoh recorded more aces (16-10) and each player committed six double faults and made 16 unforced errors.

Also in the round of 16, fifth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria won in straight sets over Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland, 6-4, 6-3, in one hour, 47 minutes.

Dimitrov had more aces (4-2) and winners (22-14) but also more double faults (4-1) than his opponent. Dimitrov converted three of nine break points, to one of three for Ruusuvuori.

Ugo Humbert, the 13th seed from France, dispatched Japan's Yosuke Watanuki 6-0, 6-2.

A match between Christopher Eubanks and Australia's Jordan Thompson was suspended by rain. Other matches scheduled for Thursday night included local favorite and No. 2 seed Frances Tiafoe against China's Juncheng Shang.

Generali Open

Austrian Dominic Thiem dropped serve in the opening game but didn't lose a break point the rest of the quarterfinal match in defeating France's Arthur Rinderknech 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Thiem, formerly ranked third in the world, has not played in a tour final since the 2020 Nitto ATP Finals.

He won 78.8 per cent of his first-serve points (41 of 52) but converted just two of 10 break-point opportunities.

Thiem is slated to play Friday in the semifinals against Serbian Laslo Djere, the fifth seed who beat Argentine third seed Pedro Cachin, 6-4, 6-2.

Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry, the top seed, lost the first set before topping Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4. Etcheverry faces countryman Sebastian Baez, who eliminated Slovakia's Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.