ATP roundup: Joao Fonseca, 18, wins Buenos Aires QF marathon

Brazilian 18-year-old Joao Fonseca saved two match points and pushed past Argentina's Mariano Navone 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the IEB+ Argentina Open on Friday in Buenos Aires.

The match lasted two hours and 54 minutes and saw home favorite Navone serve for the match in the 10th game of the third set. Fonseca saved match point at 15-40 and 30-40 and won the game to extend the match. He finished with 10 aces and saved 9 of 14 break points.

It marks Fonseca's first semifinal berth at the tour level. His next match will be against Serbian qualifier Laslo Djere, who beat Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Spaniard Pedro Martinez advanced when No. 3 seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy withdrew due to a leg injury. The other quarterfinal match Friday will pit No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany against No. 5 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

Open 13 Provence

Top two seeds Daniil Medvedev of Russia and Ugo Humbert of France advanced to the semifinals with straight-sets victories in Marseille, France.

Medvedev beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, and Humbert took down No. 7 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-4, 6-4.

Medvedev will face Serbian Hamad Medjedovic, who outlasted German Daniel Altmaier 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-4 in the quarters. Humbert will battle Belgium's Zizou Bergs, who won his first set 7-5 before Chinese opponent Zhizhen Zhang retired.

Delray Beach Open

No. 7 seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia rallied to beat American fifth seed Marcos Giron 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the semifinals in Florida.

Both players recorded 12 aces, but Kecmanovic won 36 of 44 first-service points (81.8 per cent). His next opponent will be No. 3 seed Alex Michelsen, who fended off British foe Cameron Norrie 7-6 (3), 7-5.

For the nightcap, top seed Taylor Fritz of the U.S. will face Spanish eight seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Italian fourth seed Matteo Arnaldi will play American sixth seed Brandon Nakashima.

