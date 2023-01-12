Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

ATP roundup: Laslo Djere, Thanasi Kokkinakis KO top seeds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

ATP roundup: Laslo Djere, Thanasi Kokkinakis KO top seeds

ATP roundup: Laslo Djere, Thanasi Kokkinakis KO top seeds

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup - Group B - Canada v Serbia - Pavello Municipal Font de Sant Lluis, Valencia, Spain - September 17, 2022 Serbia's Laslo Djere during his match against Canada's Gabriel Diallo REUTERS/Pablo Morano

12 Jan 2023 02:29AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2023 02:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Laslo Djere of Serbia overcame a first-set setback to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) victory over top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in a second-round match at the ASB Classic on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Djere recorded 18 aces and benefited from four double faults by Ruud to win the match in 2 hours, 7 minutes.

Also on Wednesday, second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain survived a scare before seizing a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win over Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka.

Argentine Diego Schwartzman wasn't as fortunate, as he dropped a 6-1 decision in the first set to Jenson Brooksby before retiring in the match due to a thigh injury.

-Adelaide International 2

Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis fired 17 aces to seize a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over top-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia in a second-round match in Australia.

Lucky loser Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea overcame a first-set misstep to upend second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and sixth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia needed three sets to win their respective second-round matches, while seventh-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina breezed to a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Australian John Millman.

Unseeded Australian Jack Draper notched a 6-4, 6-4 win over eighth-seeded Tommy Paul.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.