ATP roundup: Lorenzo Sonego advances in Sydney
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter-Final - Italy v Croatia - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 29, 2021 Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in action during his match against Croatia's Borna Gojo REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 16, 2021 Belgium's David Goffin in action during his quarter final match against Britain's Dan Evans REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
11 Jan 2022 04:19AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 04:18AM)
Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego overcame a one-set deficit to post a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Frenchman Hugo Gaston on Monday in a Round of 32 match in the Sydney Classic in Australia.

While Sonego needed 2 hours and 42 minutes to advance, fellow Italian Fabio Fognini had a much easier time of it in his match. The seventh-seeded Fognini fired seven aces and made 81 percent of his first serve points in a 6-3, 7-5 win over lucky loser Daniel Altmaier of Germany, who replaced Nick Kyrgios after the Australian pulled out due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Eighth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win over Facundo Bagnis of Argentina, while Australian wild card Jordan Thompson secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Marcos Giron.

Adelaide International

Australian wild card Aleksandar Vukic and Tommy Paul upended seeded foes in their respective Round of 32 matches in Adelaide.

Vukic recorded eight aces in a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Russian-born Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik, the sixth seed. Meanwhile, Paul cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over American countryman Frances Tiafoe, seeded seventh.

Spaniard Jaume Munar had six aces in a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over Australian John Millman, while Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech secured a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory over American Mackenzie McDonald.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

