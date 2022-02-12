ATP roundup: Marcos Giron rallies into Dallas semifinals

Top-seeded Taylor Fritz couldn't take advantage of a match point as seventh-seeded Marcos Giron rallied for a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) win in an all-American quarterfinal at the Dallas Open on Friday.

Fritz was one point from winning while serving at 5-4 in the third set before Giron rallied. Giron then had an opportunity to close out the match on his own serve at 6-6, but he needed the tiebreaker to eventually prevail. Giron, ranked 70th in the world, saved 11 of the 14 break points he faced.

Opposing Giron in the semifinals will be fourth-seeded American Jenson Brooksby, who routed Australia's Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-0.

Third-seeded John Isner also advanced to the semifinals with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Canada's Vasek Pospisil. Isner next will meet second-seeded Reilly Opelka, who slammed 17 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory against fifth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France.

ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

The top three seeds eased into the semifinals in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with straight-set victories.

No. 1 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece won 82 percent of his first-serve points en route to a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur. His semifinal foe will be the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka, who edged Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

The other semifinal will feature second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, and third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, who downed sixth-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Argentina Open

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway staved off all five break points on his serve while beating Federico Coria 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals at Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Ruud will face an Argentinian opponent for the second day in a row when he opposes sixth-seeded Federico Delbonis in the semifinals. Delbonis moved on with a 6-4, 6-4 decision against fourth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy.

Another Italian, third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego, won his quarterfinal match 6-4, 7-6 (4) over Spain's Fernando Verdasco. Next up for Sonego is the winner of a quarterfinal involving two Argentinians, second-seeded Diego Schwartzman and Francisco Cerundolo. Schwartzman, who lost the first set, was serving at 3-6, 6-2, 1-1 when play was halted for the evening due to rain. The match will conclude Saturday before the semifinals.

-Field Level Media