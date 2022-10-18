Logo
ATP roundup: Maxime Cressy fires 22 aces in Stockholm win
Sport

FILE PHOTO: Aug 10, 2022; Montreal, QC, Canada; Maxime Cressy (USA) hits a backhand against Gael Monfils (FRA) (not pictured) in second round play at IGA Stadium. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Sep 3, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Holger Rune (DEN) hits a forehand against Cameron Norrie (GBR) (not pictured) on day six of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Sep 3, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Daniel Evans (GBR) hits a forehand against Marin Cilic (CRO) (not pictured) on day six of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Davis Cup - Group C - France v Belgium - Am Rothenbaum, Hamburg, Germany - September 17, 2022 France's Richard Gasquet in action during his match against Belgium's Michael Geerts REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
18 Oct 2022 06:48AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2022 06:48AM)
American Maxime Cressy served up 22 aces and rallied for a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in first-round action at the Stockholm Open on Monday in Sweden.

Cressy also had to overcome 11 double faults, but did so easily by hitting 56 total winners and saving eight of nine break points.

The only seeded player in action was No. 7 seed Holger Rune of Denmark, who defeated Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 7-5, 6-2. Chile's Cristian Garin and Russia's Aslan Karatsev were also winners.

European Open

No. 5 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain swept past Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4, in the first round in Antwerp, Belgium.

Evans' countryman Jack Draper needed an hour flat to defeat American Jenson Brooksby 6-1, 6-2. Draper's second-round opponent will be Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the top overall seed.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet pulled off a comeback win over Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

--Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

