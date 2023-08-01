Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

ATP roundup: Michael Mmoh, Mackenzie McDonald net wins in D.C.
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

ATP roundup: Michael Mmoh, Mackenzie McDonald net wins in D.C.

ATP roundup: Michael Mmoh, Mackenzie McDonald net wins in D.C.

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2023 Michael Mmoh of the U.S. reacts during his first round match against Canada's Felix Auger Aliassime REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

01 Aug 2023 08:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

In a battle of Americans, Michael Mmoh won in straight sets over qualifier Bradley Klahn 6-3, 6-3 on Monday in the first round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington.

Mmoh doubled up Klahn in aces, 8-4, and did a better job of staying away from double faults, (two to five). Mmoh maxed out at 130 mph on his serves, to 97 for Klahn.

American Mackenzie McDonald topped Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, in 78 minutes for his first win in three attempts against the Argentine, all since 2022.

Alexander Shevchenko of Russia eliminated American Maxime Cressy 6-3, 7-6 (8) in the round of 64.

Generali Open

Sixth seed Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain downed Argentina's Guido Pella 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 32 in Kitzbuhel, Austria.

Pella had more aces, 3-2, but more double faults, 3-0. Carballes Baena converted three of four break points, while Pella never got to that situation in a match that lasted 71 minutes.

Qualifier Guido Andreozzi of Argentina defeated wild card Filip Misolic of Austria 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. In a battle of unseeded players, Slovakia's Alex Molcan won in straight sets over Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-3. Argentina's Sebastian Baez eliminated qualifier Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia and Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain also advanced in straight sets.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.