Sport

ATP roundup: No. 1 Casper Ruud bounced in Geneva
Sport

ATP roundup: No. 1 Casper Ruud bounced in Geneva

ATP roundup: No. 1 Casper Ruud bounced in Geneva

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Rio Open - Jockey Club Brasileiro, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil - February 25, 2023 Chile's Nicolas Jarry reacts during a match. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

26 May 2023 09:35AM
Chilean Nicolas Jarry rallied to upset top-seeded Casper Ruud of Denmark 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open on Thursday.

Jarry laced 12 aces and won 82.4 per cent of his first serves (42 of 51) to advance to the semifinals. He'll play No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany, who advanced when China's Yibing Wu retired in the first set. Zverev was leading 4-1.

Second-seeded Taylor Fritz also advanced with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in 51 minutes. Fritz draws Bulgarian No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov, a 6-7 (5), 7-5, 6-4 winner over Australia's Christopher O'Connell, in the other semi.

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew prior to his quarterfinal match in Lyon, France, giving Frenchman Arthur Fils the win in a walkover.

Auger-Aliassime told the crowd he sustained a right shoulder injury and could not compete with the pain. Fils will match up against eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima in the semifinals. Nakashima defeated No. 3 seed and fellow American Tommy Paul 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Cameron Norrie of Great Britain will play Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the other semi.

The second-seeded Norrie defeated No. 6 Sebastian Baez of Argentina 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 while No. 4 Cerundolo ousted Brit Jack Draper 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

