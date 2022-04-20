Logo
ATP roundup: No. 2 seed Casper Ruud cruises in Barcelona
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 14, 2022 Norway's Casper Ruud in action during his third round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

20 Apr 2022 04:01AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 04:01AM)
Second-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-2 in 89 minutes Tuesday in the second round at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in Spain.

No. 4 seed Cameron Norrie of England, No. 6 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and No. 11 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy also advanced to the third round. Italy's Lorenzo Musetti upset No. 12 Daniel Evans of Great Britain 6-4, 7-6 (8).

In first-round action, winners included South Africa's Lloyd Harris, Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, Spain's Carlos Taberner, Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori, Bolivia's Hugo Dellien, France's Ugo Humbert and Belarus' Ilya Ivashka.

Serbia Open

Australia's John Millman spoiled Dominic Thiem's first tour-level match since June, edging the Austrian 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in two hours and 35 minutes to reach the second round in Belgrade. Thiem was sidelined with a wrist injury.

No. 8 Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, the only seeded player in action, advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Belgium's David Goffin.

Four qualifiers won their first-round matches: Japan's Taro Daniel, the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka, Brazil's Thiago Monteiro and Russia's Roman Safiullin. Also moving on were Serbia's Laslo Djere and Germany's Oscar Otte.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

