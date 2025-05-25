ATP roundup: Novak Djokovic gets milestone 100th win with Geneva victory

Novak Djokovic became the third man in the Open Era to reach 100 career wins, surviving a three-set thriller against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the Gonet Geneva Open in Switzerland in Saturday.

The Serbian great, seeded second, needed three hours and five minutes to turn back the sixth-seeded Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) and win at the clay-court ATP 250 event. Djokovic was down 2-4 in the final set but a break of Hurkacz in the eighth game got the match back on serve.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Djokovic prevailed despite 52 winners by Hurkacz, which included 19 aces.

He now joins the elite group of Jimmy Connors (109 wins) and Roger Federer (103) to hit the century mark. It has been almost 20 years since the 38-year-old won his first tournament, a 2006 victory at Amersfoort in the Netherlands.

This was Djokovic's first title since winning the Paris Olympics in 2024, and he now has a victory in a record 20 different seasons. He will be going for his 25th Grand Slam title at the French Open, which begins Sunday in Paris. His first-round opponent is American Mackenzie Mcdonald.

Bitpanda Hamburg Open

Flavio Cobolli of Italy won his second career title, defeating third-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-2, 6-4 in Hamburg, Germany.

In the 90-minute match, Cobolli breezed through the first set in 29 minutes. In the second set, serving for the win at 5-4, Cobolli fended off two match points on the way to the win. He saved six of seven break points on the day, while converting all four of his break chances on Rublev's serve.

Rublev, a former Hamburg champion, hit just 10 winners against 23 unforced errors. Cobolli had 25 and 24, respectively.

Cobolli won his first title in April in Bucharest, another tournament on clay.

-Field Level Media