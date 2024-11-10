ATP roundup: Qualifiers take titles in Belgrade, Metz

Denis Shapovalov won his second ATP Tour title - and first in five years - by defeating home-country favorite Hamad Medjedovic 6-4, 6-4 at the Belgrade Open in Serbia on Saturday.

The only other championship trophy for Shapovalov, of Canada, came in Stockholm in 2019. This trophy, however, was presented by Serbian legend Novak Djokovic.

Shapovalov, a tournament qualifier, won in 77 minutes on the strength of 13 aces and a winning percentage of 82 on first-serve points. The 25-year-old missed the second half of 2023 because of injury and spent this season working back into form.

For Medjedovic, 21, it was his first ATP Tour final.

Moselle Open

French qualifier Benjamin Bonzi defeated Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-6 (6), 6-4 to win his first-ever ATP Tour-level final in Metz, France.

The 28-year-old entered the tournament with an 0-6 mark on the season. He beat a pair of seeded opponents - No. 2 Casper Ruud of Norway and No. 8 Alex Michelsen - along his way to the final.

Against Norrie, Bonzi recorded 10 aces and saved 13 of 14 break points. The match was remarkably close, with Bonzi winning 81 and Norrie 76 of the total 157 points.

Bonzi had 37 winners against 27 unforced errors, with Norrie registering 33 and 22, respectively.

