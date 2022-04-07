ATP roundup: Reilly Opelka advances to Houston quarterfinals

Third-seeded Reilly Opelka rallied to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, beating qualifier Mitchell Krueger 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in an all-U.S. matchup on Wednesday.

Opelka finished with a 15-1 edge in aces, and he took advantage of all three of his break points.

In another all-U.S. showdown, Michael Mmoh, a lucky loser from qualifying, beat Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-4. Wild-card entrant Nick Kyrgios of Australia got past seventh-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States 6-4, 6-2.

Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer needed just 64 minutes to rout U.S. wild-card entrant J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-1.

Grand Prix Hassan II

Eighth-seeded Laslo Djere of Serbia cruised past Tunisian wild-card entrant Malek Jaziri 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals in Marrakech, Morocco.

Djere dominated with his serve, never facing a break point, winning 83 percent of his first-serve points and 75 percent of his second-serve points.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti also moved into the quarterfinals, downing Spain's Carlos Taberner 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

First-round winners Wednesday were Belgium's David Goffin and three qualifiers: Russia's Pavel Kotov, Bosnia's Mirza Basic and the Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva.

