Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

ATP roundup: Reilly Opelka advances to Houston quarterfinals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

ATP roundup: Reilly Opelka advances to Houston quarterfinals

ATP roundup: Reilly Opelka advances to Houston quarterfinals
FILE PHOTO: Mar 16, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Reilly Opelka (USA) hits a shot during his fourth round match against Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ATP roundup: Reilly Opelka advances to Houston quarterfinals
FILE PHOTO: Mar 29, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios (AUS) serves against Jannik Sinner (ITA)(not pictured) in a fourth round men's singles match in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
ATP roundup: Reilly Opelka advances to Houston quarterfinals
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 11, 2021 Michael Mmoh of the U.S. in action during his second round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Loren Elliott
ATP roundup: Reilly Opelka advances to Houston quarterfinals
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Abierto Mexicano - The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico - February 22, 2022 Serbia's Laslo Djere in action during his match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Henry Romero
ATP roundup: Reilly Opelka advances to Houston quarterfinals
FILE PHOTO: Mar 10, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) hits a shot in his first round match against Marcos Giron (USA) on day 4 at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
07 Apr 2022 11:40AM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Third-seeded Reilly Opelka rallied to reach the quarterfinals of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, beating qualifier Mitchell Krueger 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in an all-U.S. matchup on Wednesday.

Opelka finished with a 15-1 edge in aces, and he took advantage of all three of his break points.

In another all-U.S. showdown, Michael Mmoh, a lucky loser from qualifying, beat Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-4. Wild-card entrant Nick Kyrgios of Australia got past seventh-seeded Tommy Paul of the United States 6-4, 6-2.

Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer needed just 64 minutes to rout U.S. wild-card entrant J.J. Wolf 6-1, 6-1.

Grand Prix Hassan II

Eighth-seeded Laslo Djere of Serbia cruised past Tunisian wild-card entrant Malek Jaziri 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals in Marrakech, Morocco.

Djere dominated with his serve, never facing a break point, winning 83 percent of his first-serve points and 75 percent of his second-serve points.

Italian Lorenzo Musetti also moved into the quarterfinals, downing Spain's Carlos Taberner 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

First-round winners Wednesday were Belgium's David Goffin and three qualifiers: Russia's Pavel Kotov, Bosnia's Mirza Basic and the Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us