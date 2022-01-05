Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

ATP roundup: Russia undefeated in ATP Cup play
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

ATP roundup: Russia undefeated in ATP Cup play

ATP roundup: Russia undefeated in ATP Cup play
Tennis - ATP Cup - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia - January 4, 2022 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his group stage match against Australia's Alex de Minaur REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake REFILE - CORRECTING ID
ATP roundup: Russia undefeated in ATP Cup play
Tennis - ATP Cup - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia - January 4, 2022 Russia's Roman Safiullin in action during his group stage match against Australia's James Duckworth REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
ATP roundup: Russia undefeated in ATP Cup play
Tennis - ATP Cup - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia - January 4, 2022 Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during his group stage match against Britain's Daniel Evans REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
05 Jan 2022 04:49AM (Updated: 05 Jan 2022 04:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia moved to 2-0 and Canada stayed alive on Tuesday in ATP Cup play in Sydney.

Behind the tandem of Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin, Russia defeated Australia to stay atop Group B competition. Canada, with its win over Great Britain, moved to 1-1 and in a four-way tie in Group C. Each round of group play consists of two singles and one doubles match.

Medvedev, the world No. 2, and Safiullin both did double duty for Russia on Tuesday. In singles play, Medvedev topped Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2. Safiullin took a 7-6 (6), 6-4 victory over James Duckworth, and Medvedev and Safiullin combined in doubles play to defeat Aussies John Peers and Luke Saville 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-6.

Canada's top two players, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, split their singles matches but teamed to win in doubles to keep up Canada's hopes of advancing to the tournament semifinals. Auger-Aliassime defeated Great Britain's Cameron Norrie 7-6 (4), 6-3, evening the series between the countries at 1-1 after Daniel Evans beat Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4. The two Canadians then dropped Brits Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury 6-4, 6-1 for the victory.

The tournament runs through Sunday and features 16 nations divided into four groups of four teams. The winners of each group will advance to the semifinals.

Adelaide International 1

No. 6 seed Tommy Paul has 28 winners against just one unforced error to hold off Czech Jiri Vesely 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 to move into second-round action in Adelaide, Australia.

Next up for Paul will be qualifier Taro Daniel of Japan, who used 12 aces to eliminate Lorenzo Musetti of Italy 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3. In other action, wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis lost only five first-serve points in defeating fellow Australian John Millman 6-4, 6-3.

Qualifier Egor Gerasimov of Belarus dropped No. 5 seed Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-3, 6-4 and will play Italy's Gianluca Mager, a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 winner over Argentina qualifier Francisco Cerundolo. Juan Manuel Cerundolo, the younger brother of Francisco, defeated Alex Bolt of Australia 6-2, 6-4 to advance.

Melbourne Summer Set

Facundo Bagnis of Argentina upset former world No. 1 Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 in the first round in Melbourne, Australia.

In other action, Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands upset No. 7 seed Dominik Koepfer of Germany 6-3, 6-4. The No. 8 seed, Mackenzie McDonald, defeated Peter Gojowczyk of Germany 6-0, 6-3.

McDonald next will face Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who won 81 percent of his first service points in a 6-4, 6-3 win over Adrian Mannarino of France.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us