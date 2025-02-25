ATP roundup: Stefanos Tsitsipas wins opener in Dubai

Fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas won points on 81 per cent of his first serves in his 7-6 (4), 6-3 defeat of Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut came from behind to defeat Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), in the only three-set match of the day.

Winning in straight sets were Alexei Popyrin of Australia, Russia's Karen Khachanov, Zizou Bergs of Belgium and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France.

Movistar Chile Open

Cristian Garin gave his hometown fans something to cheer about, rallying for a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Argentine qualifier Juan Pablo Ficovich in the first round at Santiago, Chile.

Garin took advantage of just three of his 16 break-point opportunities, but he wound up with a 9-3 edge in aces.

In other opening-round action, qualifier Gustavo Heide downed Thiago Seyboth Wild 7-5, 6-2 in an all-Brazilian matchup. Germany's Yannick Hanfmann topped Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-5, 6-3, and Serbia's Laslo Djere eliminated Peru's Ignacio Buse 6-4, 6-3.

