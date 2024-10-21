ATP roundup: Tommy Paul wins in Stockholm, grabs third title of season

Fourth-seeded Tommy Paul topped Grigor Dimitrov, the third seed, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to win his second BNP Paribas Nordic Open in Stockholm.

Paul captured his first ATP Tour championship in 2021 in the Swedish capital. Sunday's title is his third of the season, and he didn't lose a set throughout the week.

He won in 85 minutes, defeating the Bulgarian to earn his fourth Top 10 victory of 2024. Paul struck 19 winners and 14 unforced errors, compared to nine and 13, respectively, for Dimitrov.

The American is in good company when it comes to players with at least three season tour wins, joining World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and his fellow Italian, Matteo Berrettini, as well as No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

Almaty Open

Russia's Karen Khachanov won his first indoor hard-court title since 2018, defeating Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in Kazakhstan.

Khachanov, the third seed, took the Canadian deep into a number of games, amassing 19 break-point chances and capitalizing on six of them. Three of those breaks came in the deciding third set.

Diallo was attempting to win his first ATP Tour title. For Khachanov, it was the second time he's won multiple championships in a season, adding to the title he captured in February in Doha.

European Open

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut won his 12th career title - the first since 2022 - after defeating Czech Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-1 in Antwerp, Belgium.

At 36, Bautista Agut trails only 37-year-old Novak Djokovic as the oldest ATP Tour-level winner this season. Djokovic won his title at the Olympics in Paris.

The 22-year-old Lehecka got a master class from the Spaniard in the 75-minute match, as Bautista-Agut hit 17 winners against five unforced errors. Lehecka recorded 21 and 15, respectively, but 12 of those winners came on aces. Bautista-Agut also won 66 of the 107 total points - a 62 per cent clip.

The veteran moved to 4-1 against Lehecka, winning four consecutive matches.

