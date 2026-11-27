LONDON, Nov 27 : The ATP may have achieved record partnership revenue surpassing $100 million for the first time, but it needs to consolidate fragmented media, data and sponsorship rights in the future to improve even further, its chief business officer said.

"We leave on the table a lot of money," chief business officer Daniele Sano told Reuters in an interview.

This month, men's tennis' governing body approved "ATP Ventures", an entity that will consolidate the tour's different rights arrangements from the start of 2028.

“This will allow us to be stronger in the market and speak in one voice rather than three," Sano said.

Unlike other sports such as Formula One, tennis has no single commercial rights holder, with the ATP and WTA running the men's and women's tours, and World Tennis overseeing the sport globally and team competitions including the Davis Cup.

The four Grand Slams are run independently.

"And this is just to say that we are going in the right direction, so we are continuously going in a direction of integrating, consolidating and unifying and basically reducing fragmentation," Sano added.

The ATP, which runs the men’s professional tour, has seen partnership revenue triple from $35.4 million in 2022 to $110 million in 2026, passing the $100 million mark and representing a 49 per cent increase year-on-year.

Partners include watchmaker Rolex and private bank Julius Baer, with the latter's multi-year deal commencing in 2027.

“We are projecting double-digit growth for 2027, so (it's) looking very good in terms of projection,” said Sano.

“We are already seeing multiple open negotiation discussions with different potential partners for the next, let’s say, two to three years.”

The ATP has also unveiled the next phase of its "OneVision" strategic initiative, under which total player compensation is projected to exceed $350 million from 2028.