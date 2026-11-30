LONDON, Nov 29 : Winger Theo Attissogbe scored a try with the last play of the game as France claimed a 40-34 victory over South Africa in a pulsating final of the Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday.

France held a 20-3 halftime lead but the Springboks scored four second-half tries to move 31-23 ahead, before France roared back again and, trailing by a point, Attissogbe crossed to seal the win.

France were superb in the opening 40 minutes as they disrupted the Springbok set-piece and scored tries through wingers Attissogbe and Emilien Gailleton, while Kurt-Lee Arendse was shown a 20-minute red card.

The frenetic nature of the contest meant that aside from Arendse’s red card, there were two yellow cards each as the Springboks at one stage played with 13 men.