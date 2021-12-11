Aubameyang dropped for Saints game after 'disciplinary breach' - Arteta

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been dropped from Saturday's Premier League squad to face Southampton due to a "disciplinary breach", manager Mikel Arteta said.

Aubameyang, who signed a new three-year contract with the north London club last year, has struggled this season, scoring only four Premier League goals - the last of which was in October against Aston Villa.

"(It is) unfortunately due to a disciplinary breach," Arteta said before Saturday's game at Emirates Stadium.

"We've been very consistent that there are certain non-negotiables on the team that we have set ourselves and as a club, and he's not involved today."

Asked if the decision was a long-term ban or just for Saturday's game, Arteta added: "It starts today... It's certainly not an easy situation, a situation that we want our club captain to be in."

Aubameyang has been dropped before for disciplinary reasons, with Arteta excluding the Gabon international from their 2-1 derby win over north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Arsenal have slipped to seventh in the league standings this season after back-to-back defeats and have 23 points after 15 matches, while Southampton are 16th on 16 points.

