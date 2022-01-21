Logo
Aubameyang says his heart is fine after checks in London
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Arsenal - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 6, 2021 Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble

21 Jan 2022 01:24AM (Updated: 21 Jan 2022 01:30AM)
LONDON: Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said on Thursday (Jan 20) he had been given a clean bill of health after leaving the Africa Cup of Nations to return to London for heart checks.

The Gabon football federation said last week that tests conducted in Cameroon after the player was positive for COVID-19 had found cardiac lesions.

"Hi guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy," Aubameyang wrote on his Instagram page.

"Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it."

An accompanying photograph showed him in the gym.

Aubameyang was released from quarantine last week but did not play against Ghana on Friday after doctors reported the cardiac lesions.

The player was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in December after a disciplinary breach and has been linked to other clubs in the transfer window.

Source: Reuters

