Aubameyang scores again as Barcelona beat Athletic 4-0
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2022 FC Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal with Ferran Torres REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2022 FC Barcelona's Luuk de Jong scores their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2022 FC Barcelona's Memphis Depay celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Gerard Pique REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2022 FC Barcelona's Luuk de Jong celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao, Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2022 FC Barcelona's Luuk de Jong celebrates scoring their third goal with Memphis Depay REUTERS/Albert Gea
28 Feb 2022 06:58AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 06:58AM)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the third game in a row and helped a much improved Barcelona to earn a comfortable 4-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga on Sunday.

The former Arsenal striker opened the scoring in the 37th minute, netting a rebound from a Gerard Pique header off the bar.

The second goal came in the 73rd with a fantastic finish by substitute Ousmane Dembele, who made peace with the Barca fans and received a standing ovation after almost leaving the club in January due to his reluctance to renew his contract.

The French winger received a long pass from Frenkie de Jong just outside the box, cleared a defender and fired a bullet of a shot that flew past the goalkeeper into the top left corner of the net.

Dembele provided assists for the third and fourth goals, in stoppage time. First, he crossed perfectly to De Jong, who scored with a header, then, in the final play of the game, to Memphis Depay, who stroked in a volley from close range.

Xavi Hernandez's team climbed to fourth place in the standings with 45 points, 15 behind leaders Real Madrid.

(This story corrects scorer of third goal)

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

