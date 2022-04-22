Logo
Aubameyang strike earns Barcelona tough win at Sociedad
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - April 21, 2022 FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele in action REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - April 21, 2022 FC Barcelona's Luuk de Jong in action with Real Sociedad's Andoni Gorosabel REUTERS/Vincent West
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - April 21, 2022 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres in action with Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino REUTERS/Vincent West
22 Apr 2022 05:53AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 06:06AM)
Barcelona ground out a feisty 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Thursday (Apr 21) to tighten their grip on a top-four finish in La Liga and put the disappointing home loss to lowly Cadiz behind them.

Barca climbed to second in the standings, level on points with third-placed Sevilla and 15 behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barca, who have a game in hand, host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday but Real Madrid need only four more points from their last five games to secure the title.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Barcelona's winner on 11 minutes after Ousmane Dembele struck the post and Ferran Torres crossed to the Gabon striker who guided home a gentle header from close range.

 

Source: Reuters

