Auckland Blues confirm Barrett sidelined with fractured hand

The Auckland Blues have confirmed flyhalf Beauden Barrett will be sidelined for an undefined period after suffering a fractured hand in his team's 21-20 Super Rugby Pacific loss against the ACT Brumbies on Friday.

All Black Barrett was forced off during the first half at Eden Park with the injury having helped his team take the lead, and in the 33-year-old's absence the Australian side fought back to secure their first win in Auckland since 2013.

"The Blues medical team has confirmed that Beauden Barrett, who was forced out of the game at halftime, has suffered a hand fracture," Auckland said in a statement on Instagram.

"The injury requires ongoing assessment before determining details of treatment or time required for recovery. We'll update when we can."

The Blues, who are the reigning Super Rugby Pacific champions, have struggled so far this season, winning only one of their first four matches in the competition.