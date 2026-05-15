Auckland reach first A-League Grand Final with 3-0 win over Adelaide

May 15 : Auckland FC stormed into their first A-League Grand Final in their second season on Friday with a 3-0 win at Adelaide United securing a 4-1 aggregate victory in their semi-final.

Jake Girdwood-Reich powered home a first-half header and joint-Golden Boot winner Sam Cosgrove scored a penalty after the break. Logan Rogerson iced the win with a late goal as the Black Knights silenced a sold-out crowd at Hindmarsh Stadium and became the first New Zealand team to reach the title-decider.

Stopped by Melbourne Victory in last year's semi-finals, Auckland would not be denied again, and will meet the winners of Newcastle and Sydney FC who are tied 1-1 in their semi-final before their second leg at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.

"I'm so proud of the boys coming here, we know this is a tough place to come," said Girdwood-Reich.

"I know a lot of people wrote us off today. We showed we're a great team.

"We've been really good away from home this season and we backed ourselves to come here and win."

Having held Auckland 1-1 in the first leg at Mount Smart Stadium, Adelaide's bid for a second A-League title, 10 years after their first championship in 2016, fell well short, the Reds bullied in midfield and vulnerable to counter-attacks.

Adelaide-born Auckland winger Lachlan Brook turned villain in his home town, with his curling corner kick setting up Girdwood-Reich's goal on the cusp of halftime.

It was a valiant win for the New Zealanders, with several players carrying injuries from the bruising first leg. They combined superbly against a team with the strongest home record in the league this season.

RUTHLESS GROOVE

After soaking up early pressure, Auckland soon settled into a ruthless groove.

Jesse Randall conjured their first chance after 19 minutes, his shot from just inside the area blocked by goalkeeper Joshua Smits.

An early Auckland lead went begging again after the half-hour, when Brook's left-foot volley thudded into the post after he swooped on a messy clearance from a long throw into the box.

The New Zealanders scented blood and poured forward in waves. Just before halftime, captain Hiroki Sakai burned off Reds defender Ryan Kitto with a dart into the box and smashed a fierce shot from the right that Smits did well to save.

The resulting set-piece finally broke the hosts, though, as Girdwood-Reich's header slapped a lone Smits glove on the way into the net just before halftime.

Cosgrove doubled the lead in the 58th minute after winning a penalty from a clash with Adelaide's Panagiotis Kikianis as both fought for a cross into the area.

Cosgrove slammed his spot kick down the middle, and while a diving Smits blocked it partially with his legs, the ball dribbled over the line.

In desperation, Adelaide pushed forward and pumped balls into the box but found no way to breach Auckland's wall.

The hosts' defence was sliced open soon enough, though, by a long clearance and counter-attack down the left that ended with a gleeful Rogerson sliding in Auckland's third after 86 minutes.

"They set up a strong defence and were physically very strong," said Adelaide's Dutch centre back Bart Vriends.

"I'm really grateful to everyone who showed up today, but really sad about the result."