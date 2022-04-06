Logo
Auckland wrap up 24th Plunket Shield title
Auckland wrap up 24th Plunket Shield title

06 Apr 2022 11:36AM (Updated: 06 Apr 2022 11:36AM)
WELLINGTON : Auckland wrapped up the 2021-22 Plunket Shield title on Wednesday after scoring more than 200 runs in their penultimate match to secure the single point they needed to win New Zealand's first class competition for the 24th time.

Ollie Pringle secured the bonus point with a thumping six off Central Districts spinner Ajaz Patel at Napier's McLean Park to ensure that Northern Districts could not match their tally in the COVID-19 disrupted championship.

The start to Auckland's season was delayed by the COVID lockdown and Northern Districts were forced to name seven debutants for their ongoing match against Wellington in Whangarei after an outbreak of the virus in their squad.

Auckland, who last won the Plunket Shield in 2015-16, also triumphed in this season's Ford Trophy domestic one-day competition.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

