Audi to appeal Tsunoda's Italian GP 10th place

MONZA, Italy, Sept 7 : Audi intend to appeal a Formula One stewards' decision that left them out of the points at Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Racing Bulls stand-in Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th at Monza after stewards decided to take no further action over an extra formation lap triggered by the Japanese driver's placing of the car on the grid at a race re-start.

An Audi spokesman said the team had lodged an intention to appeal and the matter was now subject to the FIA appeal process.

A driver who causes an extra formation lap would normally have to go around and start from the pitlane, facing a mandatory stop-and-go penalty if he failed to do so.

Tsunoda continued as normal and received no sanction. Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto finished the race in 11th place with teammate Nico Hulkenberg 12th.

Stewards confirmed after the race that the extra formation lap was triggered by the positioning of Tsunoda's car.

"Car 22 approached the grid initially heading for the left hand side of the grid, then realising he was headed for the wrong grid position, the driver changed direction and positioned his car in the correct grid box and in the correct position within the grid box," they said.

Race director Rui Marques said he made the call to abort the start, based on the behaviour of the car on the approach to the grid box.

Racing Bulls pointed out, however, that they and Tsunoda were not told they were the cause of the decision.

"The team representative quoted situations where extra formation laps have been commenced due to extraneous circumstances such as the position of a photographer etc," stewards said.

"In this case, no message was sent to the team or the driver, advising them that they were the cause of the extra formation lap."

They noted that Marques had "acted in good faith and out of an abundance of caution".