Nov 27 : Audi have lost an appeal over the Italian Formula One Grand Prix last September that might have gained them a point for 10th place.

The governing FIA said in a statement on Friday that the appeal, while admissible, had been dismissed and the original stewards' decision upheld after a hearing in Paris on Wednesday.

Yuki Tsunoda finished 10th for Racing Bulls at Monza after stewards decided to take no further action over an extra formation lap triggered by the Japanese driver's placing of the car on the grid at a race restart.

A driver who causes an extra formation lap would normally have to go around and start from the pitlane, facing a mandatory stop-and-go penalty if he failed to do so, but the Japanese driver continued as normal and received no sanction.

Audi's Gabriel Bortoleto finished the race in 11th place and the team had argued that Tsunoda should have been penalised.

Racing Bulls said they and Tsunoda were not told they were the cause of the extra formation lap.

Audi are eighth in the constructors' standings, three points behind Haas with two races remaining.

Differences between the places in the standings at the end of the season can be worth significant sums, although the numbers are confidential, with the pecking order having an impact on the share of revenues and sponsorship rates.