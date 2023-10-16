Augsburg name Thorup as coach

Augsburg have named Dane Jess Thorup as coach for the next two seasons, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Augsburg parted ways with Enrico Maassen on Monday after over a year in charge, the 39-year-old leaving the club 15th in the standings after seven games.

Thorup, 53, managed Denmark's Under-20 and Under-21 teams, and spent nearly two years in charge of Copenhagen, leading them into the 2022-23 Champions League.

"I had very constructive and goal-oriented discussions with those at the club and I immediately felt that Augsburg was the right next step for me," Thorup told the club website.

Augsburg travel to promoted Heidenheim, 10th in the table, on Oct 22.