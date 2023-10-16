Logo
Sport

Augsburg name Thorup as coach

16 Oct 2023 01:04AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2023 01:12AM)
Augsburg have named Dane Jess Thorup as coach for the next two seasons, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Augsburg parted ways with Enrico Maassen on Monday after over a year in charge, the 39-year-old leaving the club 15th in the standings after seven games.

Thorup, 53, managed Denmark's Under-20 and Under-21 teams, and spent nearly two years in charge of Copenhagen, leading them into the 2022-23 Champions League.

"I had very constructive and goal-oriented discussions with those at the club and I immediately felt that Augsburg was the right next step for me," Thorup told the club website.

Augsburg travel to promoted Heidenheim, 10th in the table, on Oct 22.

Source: Reuters

