AUGSBURG, Germany, Oct 10 : Augsburg's Robin Fellhauer scored after eight seconds of the game against visitors Bayern Munich on Saturday to record the fastest goal in Bundesliga history, but the German champions twice came from a goal down to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Fellhauer benefited from a blunder by Bayern's Manuel Neuer as the keeper tried to clear but sent the ball to the Augsburg player who improved the record held jointly by Kevin Volland and Karim Bellarabi with goals after nine seconds.

The Bavarians, whose only league defeat in their last 48 matches was by Augsburg in January, upped their game after the break, having an effort ruled offside in the 51st before Ismael Saibari bagged the equaliser four minutes later.

It was another Neuer error that put Augsburg ahead again in the 64th minute, the 40-year-old punching Calvin Brackelmann's shot into the path of Rodrigo Ribeiro who only had to push the ball over the line.

Bayern battled back once more, however, when Harry Kane, who hit the woodwork in the first half, cut the ball back for Nathaniel Brown to tap in the equaliser 10 minutes from time.

Gnabry hit the post three minutes but Bayern had to settle for a point and second place on 11. Borussia Dortmund are top on 13 points.