Augsburg stage 2-1 comeback win to snap hosts Bayern's unbeaten Bundesliga run

MUNICH, Germany, Jan 24 : Strugglers Augsburg scored twice in six minutes late in the second half to come from a goal down and stun hosts Bayern Munich 2-1 in the Bavarian derby on Saturday for the league leaders' first Bundesliga loss of the season.

Bayern, fresh from securing a Champions League knockout spot with Wednesday's 2-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise, took a 23rd-minute lead with Hiroki Ito's header.

Missing half a dozen players through illness and injury, they lacked, however, any spark up front as Augsburg struck in the 75th and 81st through newcomer Arthur Chaves and Han-Noah Massengo to earn their first win in Munich for 11 years and end Bayern's 27-league match unbeaten run, the club's second longest.

In their previous victory in Munich in 2015, Augsburg had ended Bayern's longest unbeaten run of 53 matches.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"I always believed that the Bundesliga is not easy and every match has a certain risk," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference. "We were stable in the first half but not very creative. Overall I am more disappointed by the result than the performance.

"We did not have that energy we have in the second half to get us over the line. It is what it is. We have won a lot but now it is all about showing a reaction," Kompany said.

Bayern are still 11 points clear at the top but second-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 39, could cut that gap with a win at Union Berlin later on Saturday. Augsburg climbed to 13th.

The hosts never hit top speed but still dominated the first half, taking a 23rd-minute lead through Ito's header from a Michael Olise corner. It was France international Olise's 14th assist in the league and his 22nd across all competitions this season.

Bayern, who travel to PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday for their final Champions League match in the league phase, missed several more good chances through Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Lennart Karl before the visitors carved out their own best chance with the last kick in the first half and with Robin Fellhauer rattling the crossbar with a powerful shot.

Augsburg found more and more space after the break as Bayern's tempo dropped even further, and they tested Bayern keeper Jonas Urbig with a shot from Elvis Rexhbecaj and a fine free kick from Alexis Claude-Maurice.

They got their deserved equaliser in the 75th when Brazilian Chaves, who signed for the club on Thursday, scored with the back of his head from a corner.

Six minutes later they completed their sensational comeback with Massengo tapping in from close range from a well-timed Dimitris Giannoulis cutback. Bayern still had time to hit the post with Olise's shot in stoppage time but could not avoid their first league loss of the season.