Augsburg v Mainz postponed due to COVID-19
11 Mar 2022 06:13AM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 06:13AM)
The German Football League (DFL) on Thursday postponed this weekend's Bundesliga fixture between FC Augsburg and Mainz 05 due to high number of COVID-19 cases in the visiting side's squad.

Mainz on Wednesday submitted a request to reschedule Saturday's game, saying they did not have the necessary number of eligible players available.

"The match will be rescheduled because Mainz still does not have the minimum number of players required by the DFL match regulations as a result of positive corona findings," the DFL said.

For Mainz it will the second consecutive Bundesliga match to be postponed, after last week's home game against Borussia Dortmund had been moved to March 16 after 13 players tested positive for COVID-19.

"We would all rather have played football on Saturday," said Mainz Sporting Director Christian Heidel.

"However, we are relieved that the DFL approved our request. It's a decision made in the spirit of fair play and health of the players."

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

