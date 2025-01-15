Auradou and Jegou back for France after rape allegations dismissed

PARIS : France's Hugo Auradou and Oscar Jegou, who were the subject of rape allegations last summer, are set to take part in the Six Nations after being named in a 42-man squad on Wednesday which also features halfbacks Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack.

Last month, an Argentine court dismissed aggravated rape charges against Auradou and Jegou and the French federation said they were available for international duty again.

Auradou and Jegou, both 21, had been under investigation since July 12 for alleged aggravated rape — a charge used for suspected gang rape — in Argentina's western Mendoza province after they both made their international debuts.

The two players, allowed to leave Argentina in September, always denied any wrongdoing and said the sex was consensual. The plaintiff has appealed the court's decision and the next hearing will take place on Feb. 10, their lawyer said.

Scrumhalf Dupont will take part in his first Six Nations campaign since 2023 after missing last year's competition to prepare for the Paris Olympics, where he won a Rugby Sevens gold medal with Les Bleus.

Flyhalf Ntamack missed the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Six Nations through injury, having been unable to play for France since August, 2023.