AHMEDABAD, India : Australia were all out for 480 in their first innings on day two of the fourth and final test against India on Friday.

Usman Khawaja topscored for the tourists with a majestic 180, while Cameron Green (114) registered his maiden test hundred.

Ravichandran Ashwin (6-91) was the pick of the bowlers for India, who lead the series 2-1.