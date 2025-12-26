Australia 72-4 at lunch in fourth Ashes test

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 : ‌Australia were 72 for four at lunch on day one of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday after England won the toss and elected to field first.

* Number five batter Usman Khawaja was 21 not out, with wicketkeeper Alex Carey on nine on a green-tinged pitch ‌after England pacer Josh Tongue started with a ‌3-24 burst.

* Travis Head chopped recalled seamer Gus Atkinson onto his stumps to be out for 12, with fellow opener Jake Weatherald following soon after for 10, caught behind with a leg-side edge off Tongue.

* Tongue struck again to remove number three batter Marnus Labuschagne for six with ‍an edge caught at slip by Joe Root.

* The young quick collected his third victim by bowling the recalled Steve Smith through the gate for nine. Standing in for regular captain Pat Cummins, Smith has now fallen ​to Tongue in every ‌innings he has played against him in first class cricket, including twice in the 2023 Ashes test at Lord's.

* Australia ​included fast bowler Jhye Richardson for his first test since the 2021 Ashes ⁠match at Adelaide Oval. He joined ‌an all-pace attack with Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser.

* ​Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was demoted to number seven in the batting order, replacing the dropped Josh Inglis, while Khawaja ‍took Head's old slot at number five.

* England recalled Atkinson to replace ⁠the injured Jofra Archer, while Jacob Bethell made his Ashes debut and will bat ​at number three in ‌place of the dropped Ollie Pope.