Australia 84-3 at lunch as Maddinson’s remarkable return ends in a duck

DURBAN, Oct 9 : Cancer survivor Nic Maddinson failed to score on his return to test cricket on Friday as Australia reached lunch on 84–3 on the opening day of the first test against South Africa at Kingsmead.

The 34-year-old, a surprise choice to open after Australia won the toss, survived 33 balls without scoring before Marco Jansen bowled him to end a remarkable comeback following his battle with cancer last year.

It was Maddinson’s first test appearance in almost a decade, having not played first-class cricket for 18 months as he fought off testicular cancer that had spread to his lungs.

Steve Smith was unbeaten on 25 at lunch on his first test appearance in South Africa since the 2018 tour that led to his one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal known as "Sandpapergate".

Smith walked to the crease without any noticeable heckling from the sparse crowd and he quickly set about speeding up the scoring, with two sixes when spinner Keshav Maharaj was introduced to the home attack.

However, his 60-run partnership with Marnus Labuschagne ended with the final ball before lunch when Wiaan Mulder trapped Labuschagne lbw for 37.

South Africa made their first breakthrough in the eighth over, as Travis Head was given out for nine after a television review showed he got a faint edge to a ball down the leg side from Mulder and was caught behind.

Maddinson departed at 24 for two in the 11th over before Labuschagne and Smith counter-attacked, although Labuschagne was eventually undone by a full-length delivery after facing 58 balls.

Anrich Nortje made his comeback to the home side as first-change bowler and produced flashes of the pace on which he has built his reputation.

His selection represented a gamble after an injury-plagued career, with the fast bowler having last played first-class cricket four years ago. Captain Temba Bavuma said on Thursday, however, that Nortje had been chosen to provide “X-factor”.

Nortje, who turns 33 next month, conceded 13 runs from five overs in the opening session.