Australia add all-rounder Sams to squad for Sri Lanka series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Twenty20 International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - December 8, 2020 Australia's Daniel Sams takes a catch to dismiss India's Virat Kohli off the bowling of Andrew Tye REUTERS/Loren Elliott

07 Feb 2022 01:05PM (Updated: 07 Feb 2022 01:05PM)
All-rounder Daniel Sams has been added to Australia's squad for their five-match Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut for Australia in 2020, has played four T20Is, scoring 54 runs and taking four wickets.

Australia have rested opener David Warner and all-rounder Mitch Marsh for the series, while Josh Hazlewood is set to return after missing the final four Ashes tests with a side strain.

The series against Sri Lanka will be played from Feb. 11-20.

Australia will then play three tests, three One-Day Internationals and a T20 International in Pakistan starting on March 3.

Squad:

Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Josh Inglis, Daniel Sams, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

