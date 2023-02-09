Logo
Australia all out for 177 v India in Nagpur test
Australia all out for 177 v India in Nagpur test

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Asian Cup - India v Hong Kong - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - August 31, 2022 India's Ravindra Jadeja in action REUTERS/Christopher Pike
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - Australia v South Africa - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 8, 2023 Australia's Marnus Labuschagne in action REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
09 Feb 2023 05:36PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 05:36PM)
NAGPUR, India : Australia were all out for 177 in their first innings on day one of the opening test against India in Nagpur on Thursday.

Marnus Labuschagne topscored for the tourists with a gritty 49, while Steve Smith (37), Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) lost their wickets after making solid starts.

Ravindra Jadeja was pick of the Indian bowlers claiming 5-47 while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned 3-42.

Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad host the other matches of the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Source: Reuters

