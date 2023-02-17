Logo
Australia all out for 263 v India in Delhi
Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 17, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

17 Feb 2023 06:55PM (Updated: 17 Feb 2023 07:49PM)
NEW DELHI : Australia were all out for 263 in their first innings on day one of the second test against India in New Delhi on Friday.

Usman Khawaja top-scored for the tourists with an enterprising 81, while Peter Handscomb made 72 not out.

Mohammed Shami (4-60) was pick of the Indian bowlers while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets apiece.

India are 1-0 ahead in the four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy following their comprehensive victory in the series opener in Nagpur.

Source: Reuters

