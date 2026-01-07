Logo
Australia all out for 567 with lead of 183 in fifth Ashes test
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2026 England's Josh Tongue celebrates with Ollie Pope after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Starc REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2026 Australia's Steve Smith walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by England's Jamie Smith off the bowling of Josh Tongue REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 6, 2026 England's Josh Tongue celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Alex Carey, caught out by Jacob Bethell REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
07 Jan 2026 08:08AM
SYDNEY, ‌Jan 7 : Australia were dismissed for 567 with a first-innings lead of 183 before lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes test at ‌Sydney Cricket Ground on ‌Wednesday.

* Australia resumed on 518 for seven but England seamer Josh Tongue (3-97) removed Steve Smith for 138 and Mitchell Starc for five ‍in the first 45 minutes of play.

* Tongue had Australia captain Smith caught behind and summoned up another ​superb delivery ‌to bowl Starc, often an obdurate tailender.

* The last batsman, ​Scott Boland, edged the ball to ⁠the slips off ‌the first delivery he faced ​from Will Jacks, leaving all-rounder Beau Webster 71 not out.

* ‍Australia lead the series 3-1 and ⁠have already ensured they will retain ​the Ashes urn.

(Reporting ‌by Nick Mulvenney; ‍Editing ​by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
