Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia all-rounder Perry to miss Bangladesh match, on track for semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia all-rounder Perry to miss Bangladesh match, on track for semis

Australia all-rounder Perry to miss Bangladesh match, on track for semis

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Women’s Ashes - Test Match - England v Australia - The Coopers Associates County Ground, Taunton, Britain - July 20, 2019 Australia's Ellyse Perry in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

24 Mar 2022 10:04AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 10:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry will be rested for Australia's final Women's World Cup round-robin match against Bangladesh in Wellington on Friday due to back soreness but should be fit for the semi-finals.

Perry was off the field for most of the win over South Africa on Tuesday after suffering a back spasm. She was not required to bat in the five-wicket win.

Team physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said Perry's back was settling down with treatment.

"She won't play tomorrow but we expect that she will be available for the semi-final," Beerworth said on Thursday.

Undefeated Australia will be strong favourites to beat Bangladesh, who are in the event for the first time and lie seventh out of eight teams with one win from five matches.

Australia will not know their semi-final opponent until South Africa meet India on Sunday in the final match before the knockouts.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us