Australia all-rounder Stoinis on verge of bowling again after injury
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - England v Australia - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - September 13, 2020 Australia's Marcus Stoinis in action Pool via REUTERS/Shaun Botterill

19 Oct 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 03:09PM)
MELBOURNE : Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis says his hamstring is on the mend and he may be ready to bowl again in the next warmup match against India ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Stoinis was sidelined with the strain in the Indian Premier League and has only batted since returning to competition.

He scored 28 from 23 balls in Australia's three-wicket win over New Zealand on Monday in a warmup in Abu Dhabi and was upbeat about his fitness.

"I didn't bowl tonight but it's tracking pretty well," Stoinis said of the hamstring.

"I feel like it's on the right track and it's ready to go. I guess I'll probably bowl in that next game."

Stoinis's bowling would be a boost for Australia, who opted for a four-man specialist attack and seam-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who leaked 53 runs for his four overs against New Zealand.

Batting at five, Stoinis shared in a 48-run stand with number four batsman Steve Smith (35) as Australia fielded a nearly full strength team following the return of senior players, who opted out of recent tours with the T20 squad.

"I think it's a good start," Stoinis said.

"We obviously haven't played together for a while, so that was nice to firstly get a win, but two, to try a few new things and give a few people a crack."

Australia face India in Dubai on Wednesday ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

