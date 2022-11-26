Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Australia and Tunisia make one change each for Group D clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Australia and Tunisia make one change each for Group D clash

Australia and Tunisia make one change each for Group D clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group D - Tunisia v Australia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Tunisia fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine

26 Nov 2022 05:16PM (Updated: 26 Nov 2022 05:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AL WAKRAH, Qatar : Australia and Tunisia both made one change for their World Cup Group D clash on Saturday with no place in the starting line-ups for Socceroos midfielder Ajdin Hrustic or feted Tunisian striker Wahbi Khazri.

Australia coach Graham Arnold had flagged his change on Friday with Fran Karacic coming into the defence at right back in place of the injured Nathaniel Atkinson.

Hrustic, who has been struggling with an ankle injury, had been expected to return for a game Australia need to get something out of to stay alive in the tournament after being thrashed 4-1 by France at the same Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

Tunisia are in a much stronger position and coach Jalel Kadri largely kept faith with the team that drew 0-0 with Denmark in their opener.

Khazri remains on the bench with Naim Sliti coming into the attack for Anis Ben Slimane.

Tunisia: Aymen Dahmen, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Yassine Meriah, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Draeger, Aissa Laidouni, Ellyes Skhiri, Naim Sliti, Youssef Msakni, Issam Jembali.

Australia: Mat Ryan, Fran Karacic, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.