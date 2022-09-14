Logo
Australia back in U20 Asian Cup qualifiers after games moved from Iraq's Basra
Australia back in U20 Asian Cup qualifiers after games moved from Iraq's Basra

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Australia v Jordan - World Cup 2018 Qualifier - Sydney, Australia - 29/3/16 Australia's team players pose before their World Cup 2018 Qualifier against Jordan at the Sydney Football Stadium. REUTERS/Jason Reed

14 Sep 2022 02:12PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 02:12PM)
Football Australia said on Wednesday their Under-20 side had been reinstated into the qualifying competition for next year's U20 Asian Cup after their group games were moved out of the Iraqi city of Basra.

Australia withdrew from the qualifiers on safety grounds last month after their group was assigned Basra as their hub.

Football Australia said the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has yet to decide on a new location and schedule for the those games, which were originally slated for Sept. 10-18.

Australia, Iraq, Kuwait and India are in Group H.

Source: Reuters

