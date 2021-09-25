Logo
Australia beat Argentina for third straight win
Andrew Kellaway of the Wallabies in action during the Rugby Championship Round 5 match between the Australian Wallabies and the Argentina Pumas at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia September 25, 2021. AAP/Darren England via REUTERS

25 Sep 2021 08:09PM (Updated: 25 Sep 2021 08:04PM)
SYDNEY : Australia rode an early two-try burst to a comfortable 27-8 victory over Argentina in the Rugby Championship in Townsville on Saturday, winning three successive tests for the first time in four years.

If the match lacked the quality of the New Zealand-South Africa clash which preceded it at North Queensland Stadium, the Wallabies will be satisfied with a win to back up two victories over the world champion Springboks.

Fullback Reece Hodge and centre Samu Kerevi crossed in a bright first 20 minutes and winger Andrew Kellaway added a third try for the home side 10 minutes from time after the bench had brought new impetus to the attack.

The Pumas scored a single try through skipper Julian Montoya off a rolling maul to draw within nine points of the Australians just after halftime but remain winless after five rounds of the championship.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

